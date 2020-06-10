The Ridiculous Way Gattaca Used A Forklift To Try And Save Money During Shooting

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Made on $36 million dollars, Andrew Niccol’s sci-fi masterpiece Gattaca didn’t even end up earning its budget back at the box office in 1997. But even with some money to play with ahead of release, it wasn’t enough for the film to do anything extravagant. In fact, for one pivotal scene, Gattaca ridiculously used a forklift to try and save money.