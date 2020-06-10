Thor Director Kenneth Branagh Responds To How The Franchise Has Changed Throughout The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine, with a decade of filmmaking under the studios' belt. But Phase One of the MCU had humble roots, with directors tasked with introducing a slew of heroes before they would eventually crossover in The Avengers. This includes 2011 original Thor movie, which was directed by Kenneth Branagh. The franchise and character took a serious pivot with Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok, and now Branagh has spoken about the franchise's growth through time.