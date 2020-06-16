Ford V Ferrari: 10 Behind The Scenes Facts About The Car Racing Drama

With Ford v Ferrari recently making its television debut on HBO, now seems like the perfect time to take a look behind the scenes of the movie and see how everything came together. It should come as no surprise that those involved with the epic biographical drama were obsessed with attention to detail and went to great lengths to make it one of best films of its kind. And although some aspects of the story were changed or left out entirely, the final product is so good you're willing to let some things slide and enjoy the show. That being said, let's dive into some behind-the-scenes facts!