Why Black Panther's Wakanda Needs Its Own Disney+ Show

We’d Like To Get To Know The Distinct Wakandan Tribes Of Black Panther

Throughout the runtime of Black Panther, audiences get to meet the six tribes that live in Wakanda. The country is made up of the Panther Tribe, who rule the land; The River Tribe, who wear green and is the place where Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia comes from; The Border Tribe, which guards the nation from foreign threats and includes Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi; The Mining Tribem which mines the vibranium for Wakanda; The Merchant Tribe, which conducts trade; and The Jabari Tribe, which is isolated to the mountains and follows the leadership of the fierce warrior, Winston Duke’s M’Baku.