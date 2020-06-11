Why Shailene Woodley Took A Break From Acting After Divergent

I'm not going to share what it was, because it's deeply personal, but I had a lot of childhood traumas that I never worked through. I got to a point in my life where I realized that it was holding me back, and I had to seek help so that I could work through that trauma in a safe way. I grew up with two psychologists for parents. Therapy was not a foreign concept to me and my brother. But as an adult, it really just came down to timing. You have to make therapy a priority and I hadn't made it a priority.