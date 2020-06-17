7 Key Black Characters In Horror Movies, From The '60s To Today

Prince Mamuwalde/Blacula – Blacula (1972)

Blacula, played by William Marshall, is interesting since it confronts racism head on. Prince Mamuwalde actually went to Dracula to ask him for help to end the slave trade, but Dracula scoffs and turns the Prince into a vampire instead. And thus, Blacula is born.

Blacula was actually a big hit in 1972 and spawned the sequel, Scream Blacula Scream. It also created a wave of blaxploitation horror films, like Sugar Hill, Blackenstein, and Dr. Black, Mr. Hyde. Besides Blacula, Ken Foree also starred in George A. Romero’s sequel to Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead. Ken Foree wasn’t the lead in the movie, but he was an important part of the cast of survivors, so it seems that George A. Romero was definitely ahead of the curve when it came to putting black actors in horror.