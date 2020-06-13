Wonder Woman 1984 Director Reacts To The Film’s New Release Date

Before this most recent delay, Wonder Woman 1984 had already experienced four date changes. The film was originally slated to hit theaters on December 13, 2019 before being pushed up to November 1 of that year. Eventually, the movie would be shifted to June 5, 2020, a move that Jenkins liked as she wanted a summer release. But when the COVID-19 pandemic arose, the film was moved to August 14, before being shifted again to its current October date. One could argue that the biggest reason for this recent delay is to create space between the DC Comics film and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.