Wonder Woman 1984 Director Reacts To The Film’s New Release Date

Fans were more than ready to rejoin Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984 this summer but, due to the global health crisis, plans had to change. The upcoming sequel was recently pushed back to October 2 following a string of changes to Warner Bros.’ release schedule. Many fans are likely disappointed about the prospect of having to wait a bit longer for the next installment in the DC Extended Universe. But based on her reaction, director Patty Jenkins seems to be thinking more optimistically.
After news of the delay broke, Patty Jenkins (via Twitter) posted images of theaters advertising the new date. The director admitted that she would’ve loved for the film to have been released on its previous June date, but she also thanked fans and expressed her excitement for the film:
Patty Jenkins isn't the member of Wonder Woman 1984's cast or crew to speak on the new date. Gal Gadot also took to Twitter to share pictures of theater marquees that list the film’s new release date. She also included a caption in which she thanked fans for their support and promised that the film will be worth waiting for.
Before this most recent delay, Wonder Woman 1984 had already experienced four date changes. The film was originally slated to hit theaters on December 13, 2019 before being pushed up to November 1 of that year. Eventually, the movie would be shifted to June 5, 2020, a move that Jenkins liked as she wanted a summer release. But when the COVID-19 pandemic arose, the film was moved to August 14, before being shifted again to its current October date. One could argue that the biggest reason for this recent delay is to create space between the DC Comics film and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.
It goes without saying that this has been an interesting time for both Patty Jenkins and her team. All seem incredibly happy with how the film has turned out and understandably can’t wait to share it with the world, which probably makes all of these delays that much harder for them. Still, it’s great to see they’re remaining upbeat and seem to be rolling with the punches.
One thing that can be said is that Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and their colleagues have done a masterful job of keeping plot details under wraps. At this point, we know the film will see Diana reuniting with Steve Trevor in 1980s Washington D.C. and going up against Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. But we still don’t know how exactly she comes to blows with the two villains or how Steve Trevor has miraculously returned.
Of course, all of these questions and more will finally be revealed when we’re finally in the theater watching Wonder Woman 1984. And while that wait may be a little longer now, Patty Jenkins' and Gal Gadot's statements should keep you excited until then.
How excited are you for Wonder Woman 1984? What are you most looking forward to seeing?