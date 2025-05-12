James Gunn Just Offered A Thrilling Update On Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow And The DC Movie Has Never Felt More Real

Fans looking forward to what James Gunn has planned for his new DC universe are curious about the new Superman movie set to hit theaters in July. But as there is a whole slate of upcoming DC movies on the way, there are multiple projects in development. And another just hit a major milestone, as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has officially wrapped filming.

Over the weekend, DC Films chief creative James Gunn posted an episode of the DC Studios Showcase podcast, in which it was stated that next year’s Supergirl movie starring Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa, had wrapped filming. When asked on Threads for a confirmation of this, Gunn responded simply, saying…

Yes it has.

James Gunn really doesn't like it when rumors about his projects get started. He frequently debunks rumors when they aren't true. As a result, many fans look to him to conform or deny anything that's going on.

As somebody who is very much looking forward to what the new DCU is going to look like, this is fantastic news. I’m excited for Superman a much as anybody, but Woman of Tomorrow is a project unlike anything we’ve seen from DC Films in quite a long time, if ever. It may be the movie that really defines how the new universe of movies and series will be different from what came before it.

Based on the comic of the same name, Woman of Tomorrow is an outer space story that sees Superman’s cousin not on Earth, but traveling around the universe. The story will see Milly Alcock’s Supergirl battle Krem of the Yellow Hill, as played by Matthias Schoenaerts. However, the most notable piece of casting is that the film will include Jason Momoa, not as Aquaman as he had played in the previous DC Universe, but as the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo.

Of course, while principal photography may have been completed, there’s still a lot of work left to be done. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters in June 2026, and it will likely take most of the time between then and now to complete post-production work on what is almost certainly a very CGI-heavy film. And then, of course, there’s the additional filming that will likely happen. Some amount of reshoots is likely, as nearly every film of the size of Supergirl needs some.

It was one year ago this month, 14 months before release, that we got the first look at David Corenswet in his Superman costume. Based on that, we could get a first look at Milly Alcock’s Supergirl any day now. It seems likely that it won’t happen for at least a couple of months, as most of the focus right now is on the release of Superman. A final trailer for the film is expected this week.