Why Disney's CEO Says It's Safe To Go Back To Disney World When It Reopens

Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland will be reopening within days of each other next month. While both resorts will be adding a host of new precautionary measures, like social distancing and requiring the wearing of masks, there is certainly still going to be a lot of concern that it's too soon to be reopening theme parks, even with the new safety measures in place. However, Disney's CEO Bob Chapek says guests can be confident that the parks are doing everything that is possible to open up in a way that keeps guest safety in mind.