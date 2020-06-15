The Funny Way Ron Howard Used To Punish Jurassic World Star And Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard As A Kid

Even though she’s working on the third movie, Bryce Dallas Howard still loves the Jurassic World franchise as much as she did when she first started, saying she wants more after all is said and done. And, if Jurassic World: Dominion is successful, producer Frank Marshall thinks the franchise could continue.

While Bryce Dallas Howard is mostly known for acting, she’s also followed her father Ron Howard into directing and has done a fair amount of directorial work, too, including an episode of The Mandalorian. And, who better to get sage advice from than an Academy Award winning director Ron Howard?