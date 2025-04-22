'Part Of The Brilliance': Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams Explains Why Working With All Those Kids On The Show Is Way Easier Than You Might Expect
Gregory Eddie is likely thrilled about why.
Kid performers have always been a part of Hollywood, from Shirley Temple to Corey Feldman and Modern Family’s Aubrey Anderson-Emmons. It can be a lot of logistics, rules and even just general havoc, depending on the age of said child or children. For Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams, he says it’s one of the best parts of working on the 2025 TV guide ABC hit. And it seems like he has a point, because Abbot will be gearing up for its greenlit Season 5.
The show’s fourth season continued to prove to be a lot of fun and included multiple refreshing story lines that seamlessly involved the Abbott students (they particularly loved DeVito on set because of his ties with Jersey Mike’s). Now that all 22 episodes have been released, the former child actor caught up with Esquire about the series’ senior installment. A highlight of his interview showcases the logistics of working with minors on set, how he’s used to that rhythm because of his past work and the specific work limitations they’re allowed to work in:
As far as active sets go, it sounds like a pretty nice deal. Having to work essentially a school-work hybrid type day to accommodate the kiddos doesn’t sound half bad. And having starred on the 2005 Chris Rock sitcom Everybody Hates Chris (which is slated for a reboot minus Williams), the Gregory Eddie actor seemingly fell into the familiar rhythm quickly.
The child actor who had a killer comeback continued to elaborate on what happens during a typical Abbott day. He noted that everything runs like a machine, and everyone is on their game because they have to abide by the children’s working hours standard. So, after some pretty essential and typical issues are taken care of by kids and adults alike, everything gets filmed within a few tries. The show (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription) seems to have the process down:
As an ex-educator, I’m impressed. Wrangling students, ensuring everyone has had bathroom breaks and is on task and ready to work, can be a pretty tall order. So it’s great to hear Abbott has such a good environment and expectations for all involved.
The funniest bit of the interview may have come after Williams was asked who was easier to get into work mode. He revealed that the crew of faculty and staff are much more difficult to wrangle than the children, stating that many of the youths can be more professional:
Somehow, I believe that! Regardless, though, I’m sure no one takes too long to jump back into work, and everyone has a good time on set. Working with kids in a larger-scale setting like this and having it in check seems like endless fun.
Others from the show, like its creator and star, Quinta Brunson, have also stated she enjoys working with kids on set, and I, for one, fully believe it. Hearing all of these positive things that Williams and other Abbott stars have to say about working with kids makes me love the show even more.
