'Part Of The Brilliance': Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams Explains Why Working With All Those Kids On The Show Is Way Easier Than You Might Expect

News
By published

Gregory Eddie is likely thrilled about why.

Gregory waving at Janine when they meet in Abbott Elementary
(Image credit: ABC)

Kid performers have always been a part of Hollywood, from Shirley Temple to Corey Feldman and Modern Family’s Aubrey Anderson-Emmons. It can be a lot of logistics, rules and even just general havoc, depending on the age of said child or children. For Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams, he says it’s one of the best parts of working on the 2025 TV guide ABC hit. And it seems like he has a point, because Abbot will be gearing up for its greenlit Season 5.

The show’s fourth season continued to prove to be a lot of fun and included multiple refreshing story lines that seamlessly involved the Abbott students (they particularly loved DeVito on set because of his ties with Jersey Mike’s). Now that all 22 episodes have been released, the former child actor caught up with Esquire about the series’ senior installment. A highlight of his interview showcases the logistics of working with minors on set, how he’s used to that rhythm because of his past work and the specific work limitations they’re allowed to work in:

blockquote: It's part of the brilliance of the show. I was their age when I worked before, so I'm very used to these laws and constraints. They're what I grew up with. It's everybody else getting used to it. We can pretty much only work nine and a half hours a day with the kids. They then have to get three hours of school. So really, you only get six. [Laughs.] And they have to break for lunch at a very specific time and you can't go over it.

As far as active sets go, it sounds like a pretty nice deal. Having to work essentially a school-work hybrid type day to accommodate the kiddos doesn’t sound half bad. And having starred on the 2005 Chris Rock sitcom Everybody Hates Chris (which is slated for a reboot minus Williams), the Gregory Eddie actor seemingly fell into the familiar rhythm quickly.

The child actor who had a killer comeback continued to elaborate on what happens during a typical Abbott day. He noted that everything runs like a machine, and everyone is on their game because they have to abide by the children’s working hours standard. So, after some pretty essential and typical issues are taken care of by kids and adults alike, everything gets filmed within a few tries. The show (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription) seems to have the process down:

It makes our show very efficient. We get things done in a few takes. Once we have the kids quieted down and ready to go, and everyone's gone to the bathroom, you get it done while you can. But everyone comes to our show and they talk about how good of a work atmosphere it is. Kids being around requires people to be their best selves.

As an ex-educator, I’m impressed. Wrangling students, ensuring everyone has had bathroom breaks and is on task and ready to work, can be a pretty tall order. So it’s great to hear Abbott has such a good environment and expectations for all involved.

The funniest bit of the interview may have come after Williams was asked who was easier to get into work mode. He revealed that the crew of faculty and staff are much more difficult to wrangle than the children, stating that many of the youths can be more professional:

The kids are far easier. Far easier. I directed an episode this year. Wrangling the adults was the hardest part… The kids are there and they're ready to work. They're sometimes way more professional than any of us.

Somehow, I believe that! Regardless, though, I’m sure no one takes too long to jump back into work, and everyone has a good time on set. Working with kids in a larger-scale setting like this and having it in check seems like endless fun.

Others from the show, like its creator and star, Quinta Brunson, have also stated she enjoys working with kids on set, and I, for one, fully believe it. Hearing all of these positive things that Williams and other Abbott stars have to say about working with kids makes me love the show even more.

TOPICS
Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

The Last Of Us Creators Explain Key Character Change During That Gut-Wrenching Scene, And I Definitely Think It Was The Right Move For Live-Action

Singing Garbage Man's Ex Speaks Out About American Idol Talent After His Untimely Death At 32

WWE's Monday Night Raw After WrestleMania 41 : I'm Reacting To John Cena's Championship Win, Surprises Appearances, Becky Lynch And More - Live Blog
See more latest
Most Popular
John Cena in the ring following WrestleMania 41 Night 2
WWE's Monday Night Raw After WrestleMania 41 : I'm Reacting To John Cena's Championship Win, Surprises Appearances, Becky Lynch And More - Live Blog
Leslie talking to Leonard in The Big Bang Theory Season 1
The Conners' Sara Gilbert Talks Potential Return To The Big Bang Theory Universe For New Spinoff, And I Hope Chuck Lorre Is Listening
Hugh Jackman smiling in The Greatest Showman.
A Broadway Regular Is Tired Of A-Listers Switching From The Movie Screen To The Stage, But Says Hugh Jackman Is The Gold Standard
Happily Ever After fireworks at Magic Kingdom
A Bunch Of Disneyland Moms Went To Disney World, And Their Reactions Are So Relatable For Anyone Who's Done Both
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor Season 2.
'I Want To Leave It That Way.' There's Been Speculation About Diego Luna Wanting To Leave Andor After Season 2, But How Does He Feel About The Show Ending?
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney stare each other down in front of the ocean in Anyone But You.
Glen Powell's Dog Brisket Has Some Real Competition As Sydney Sweeney Posts Her Own Adorable Dog Content: ‘Introducing Sully Bear’
The Kardashians
It Pays To Go To Space. No Really, The Kardashians Actually Sent Lauren Sánchez A $7K Gift
Sarah Michelle Gellar in I know what you did last summer
Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns To Horror For Ready Or Not 2, But I'm Freaking Out About More Legends That Got Confirmed
David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan filming in darkness in beautiful night scene Superman (formerly Legacy)
Nicholas Hoult And Rachel Brosnahan Were Mesmerized The First Time They Saw David Corenswet As Superman, But They Forgot One Obvious Truth
Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) pilots a ship on Andor
New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 21-27)