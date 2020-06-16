Suicide Squad’s David Ayer Clarifies Rumor About Harley And Joker

Since Suicide Squad hit theaters in 2016, David Ayer has expressed his frustration about the movie's theatrical cut, particularly related to Joker and Harley. Jared Leto's character was barely in the movie, while Ayer expressed that Harley's story was "eviscerated", including a love triangle with Deadshot. These changes even extended to the helicopter rescue scene, which saw Harley choose Mr. J over her new family unit on the team.

As a reminder, you can see the scene in question below, albeit lacking any pushing.