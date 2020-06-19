Walt Disney World’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: 5 Cool Things You Might Not Know About The Classic Ride

Located near the entrance to Pirates of the Caribbean is a small shack where you can find a treasure map of your very own. Pirate’s Adventure ~ Treasures of the Seven Seas has five different experiences that will have you following clues and exploring all the corners of Adventureland in search for buried treasure. These are fun little games, especially if you have younger kids with you. But, if you complete three different treasure hunts, you can get a FastPass for Pirates of the Caribbean. The hunts only take 15-20 minutes a piece, so if the standby line for Pirates is an hour long or longer, you'll get on the ride faster, and have a lot more fun by playing the games.