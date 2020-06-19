Why Disney Struggles To Adapt Popular Books Like Artemis Fowl

But don't the best fantasy YA adaptations lean into the specificity and weirdness of its source material? That’s what makes a children’s book memorable and want to dive into the story. The film versions of the Harry Potter books, for example, went for the gross heads of trolls hanging on the London bus even if fans couldn’t particularly understand it. Disney seems to be afraid to allow the voice of the author to be known. This also happened in A Wrinkle In Time. One of the weirdest elements of the book (Aunt Beast) was cut from the film. Details like this turn these films into a formulaic model Disney can repeat and end up running together visually. Each of these stories could have potentially lived in completely different worlds on film and should not feel particularly related.