AMC Announces Reopening Plan, New Safety Protocols

Not all of the details surrounding safety and protocols have been released, but thanks to an interview AMC’s CEO Adam Aron gave to Variety, we know some of the specifics. The chain will require employees to wear masks, but it will only “strongly encourage” it from customers, except in locations in which mask wearing is required by law, which is similar to what we've heard from other chains. New ones will also be available for purchase for $1. AMC will also introduce specialty vacuums, new ventilation filters and electrostatic sprayers. Every other row of theater seats will be blocked off. There will be extra time between screenings to allow for additional seating, and foot traffic will be directed one way.