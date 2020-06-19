The Internet Is Campaigning For Twister 2 But There Are Some Problems

Twister was a popular movie in its day, one of the highest grossing movies of 1996, and thus the idea of a sequel, even now, isn't entirely crazy. It's not like Twister would be the first franchise over 20-years-old that is currently being dusted off. Still, it feels like if somebody wanted to do that we'd more likely be in line for some sort of reboot. Perhaps a sequel set 25 years later starring the young children of Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt's characters. Either way, as somebody pointed out, you get the impression there would only be one reason to do that.