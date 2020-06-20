Bride of Frankenstein Writer Teases The Universal Monster Movie’s Storyline

Bride of Frankenstein isn’t the only Monster movie Universal has lined up, as the studio is also developing a new remake of Dracula. However, David Koepp is right that there’s a strong case to be made for why the Bride of Frankenstein is ready for her time in the 21st century spotlight, whether it winds up being a modern adaptation or not. Unlike her monstrous hubby, she’s never really been given a treatment that reflects how interesting her story could be, and this could be the perfect time to do that.