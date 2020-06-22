How Bill And Ted Celebrated Father's Day, Because That's A Thing They Can Do Now

Plus, with such a large gap, you better believe that a big swath of that fanbase is made up of dads who watched Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure when they were kids in the '80s and '90s, and you can bet many of them will want to share this new film with their own children. With so much history, there’s heavy nostalgia to consider, but it sounds like the original writer for the first two, Ed Solomon, had that in mind for Bill & Ted Face the Music and tried to achieve the tone of Excellent Adventure.