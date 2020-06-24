One Thing Frozen’s Creators Feel Shame About With The First Movie

The original Frozen was a massive hit for Walt Disney Animation. It's one of the biggest animated movies ever made and it was so big that it actually spawned a sequel, something we rarely see with theatrical Disney animation. The movie balanced Disney's history of animated films equally with taking a critical eye toward the very same concepts. For many reasons you could call Frozen a perfect movie, but there is one flaw in the movie according to the pair behind all of Frozen's music. Beyond that, there's something they consider a "great shame."