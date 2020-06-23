Wedding Crashers 2 Still Might Be A Thing, And The Director Knows The 'Backbone' Of The Story

We're still in conversations about whether there's a sequel or not. That's going to come down to whether we end up with a script that we all feel that we're happy with. And we've been playing around with a couple of different ideas the last few years and a couple of screenplays. So we don't feel in a rush to do it. We definitely all could have taken home a King's ransom if we had made it just a year or two after the original movie, but every time we got together and talked about it, we couldn't come up with something that didn't feel like we were retreading the same movie again. We really did not want to do that; we wanted to have some integrity. So we haven't, but, you know, guys who are in their late forties and find themselves single in the world, that's a very interesting story. That's the real backbone of a new movie. So we'll see what happens.