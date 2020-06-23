Scarlett Johansson Talks The Intense ‘Pressure’ To Stay Thin In Hollywood

The pressures of staying thin have been explored in recent movies like Judy (in which a young Garland wasn't allowed to eat a cheeseburger) and comments from celebrities in the industry themselves, and while I hope women are comfortable with their bodies no matter the shape, it doesn’t really surprise me that Scarlett Johansson has these feelings either. Actors often have to gain or lose weight for roles – some like Christian Bale are specifically known for it. But it’s one thing if it’s a choice an actor makes for a role. I’d imagine it’s another thing to hear about weight when it has nothing to do with the work at hand.