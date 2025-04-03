Scarlett Johansson Is Already Method Dressing In Khakis (And Heels!) For Jurassic World Rebirth, But I’m Loving Director Gareth Edwards Roasting Her Even More

It’s been clear for months that joining the Jurassic World franchise has long been a priority for Scarlett Johansson. The actress has spoken about basically begging Steven Spielberg for a role, and now that press is really getting underway for the 2025 movie release , she’s appears to be really gung-ho about supporting the flick. At CinemaCon 2025 (which CinemaBlend live blogged), she appeared onstage next to Director Gareth Edwards and co-star Mahershala Ali, and she definitely dressed the part in khakis and heels. (An homage to Bryce Dallas Howard?) But my favorite part was how fun the team seemed to be having, with Gareth Edwards even roasting the actress over how pricy she is to sign.

If you haven’t caught a look at Johansson going full Jurassic World in khakis yet her look was monochromatic and cool. It felt to me like a nod to something one might wear when they go out in the jungle plus a nod to Bryce Dallas Howard’s monochromatic look in the last World trilogy. Part explorer, part posh, but certainly stunning.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We could talk all day about whether or not it’s appropriate to be running in heels while attempting to evade a dinosaur attack – Bryce Dallas Howard has certainly been asked a lot – but I think heels are fair game on the CinemaCon stage regardless of whether they were an intentional nod to the franchise or not. Meanwhile, the team behind Rebirth really did seem to be having the most fun working together.

Scarlett Johansson told the story she’s been touting ahead of release about always wanting to appear in the dinosaur franchise, but then Gareth Edwards took the piss out of her a little bit and it ended up being one of my favorite moments of the night.

Joking she’d “reach out” pretty much whenever another Jurassic Park sequel would come along, Johansson said she guessed for a while a collaboration between herself and some dinos "wasn’t meant to be.” The director interjected, joking the real reason it took so long to get her to join was:

She’s too expensive.

Johansson ignored the director's mini roast, and explained the real truth, which is that this time she went to Steven Spielberg “directly.” (You can do that when you are an A-lister and also a producer in Hollywood I guess.) She told him she’d be fine even getting “eaten in the first five minutes." To which Edwards said: “Spoiler alert.”

He’s obviously joking about the actress dying in the first five minutes, as I’ve seen the Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer and there are several key moments she will absolutely be a part of. Though I will say I would love some more unexpected deaths from big names in this franchise, which might add a bit more unexpectedness to this longtime franchise.

Regardless, I did enjoy how well all three of the main people involved (minus Jonathan Bailey, who is off filming) seem to get along. And again, I cannot wait to see more looks from Scarlett Johansson as the July 2, 2025 movie gets closer to release. With a little luck, this banter will remain consistent too.