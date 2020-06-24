Da 5 Bloods Scene Delroy Lindo Says People Are Identifying With

There’s this technical aspect of reciting a monologue in Shakespeare or August Wilson or any of the big plays. When you’re reciting a monologue that’s being said either out to the audience or when one is speaking to oneself, you are, in my opinion — this was said to me years ago in acting class somewhere — speaking to the person who you think has the answer. I’m not going to say that I made the camera an actual person, but in the process of speaking into that camera, I have to humanize that lens and imagine that I’m speaking to people that I want to communicate with.