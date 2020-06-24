Twister 2 Isn't Happening, But A Twister Reboot Is In The Works

While it’s not exactly the sequel that everyone was hoping for, the classic summer blockbuster that saw Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton chasing each other’s hearts (while also chasing some scientific glory) is a hard act to follow. Written by Jurassic Park mastermind Michael Crichton, Twister became the second highest grossing film of its year, with only Independence Day standing in its way to the top. So naturally, with a film that succeeded that well in its time to remain a fan favorite after all this time truly means the film still has some purchase with the moviegoing public.