Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos Reveals Feelings On ‘Strange’ Way Movies Premiere Now

These movies are such big films and it’s so strange to not be able to go to the premiere and have that experience and celebration that you typically would when a movie like that comes out. I think the way we’re celebrating is the way we can right now, online. You just make it happen the way you can and hopefully god willing when we can all come back together and get a hold of this pandemic and actually be at places at the same time in large numbers we can all celebrate then. For now, we just do it within the confinement of our homes with your family or what have you. Eventually though, we’ll party - especially for Hamilton. That’s something that will be ongoing in our lives, Hamilton is something for all of us who have been a part of it is such a big part of our lives that we won’t stop celebrating.