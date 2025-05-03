Lewis Pullman Might Not Have Social Media, But Seeing His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star Danny Ramirez Using His Accounts To Constantly Hype Him Up Might Be Better

In the years since Top Gun: Maverick’s release, we’ve seen the cast show up time and time again to support each other. I always love to see it, however, the latest example of it might be my favorite. Here’s what’s happening: Captain America: Brave New World actor Danny Ramirez has been hyping up Lewis Pullman on his Instagram, because the Bob actor does not have social media and recently made his MCU debut. And let me tell you, seeing the Fanboy actor fanboy over his friend's performance in Marvel’s latest movie , Thunderbolts*, is the cutest thing.

Most of the time, an actor will use their social media to post BTS and promotional photos and videos about their latest projects. Danny Ramirez did that for himself when Captain America: Brave New World premiered on the 2025 movie schedule . Now, he’s doing it for Lewis Pullman and Thunderbolts* too, in the funniest way. Pretending like he stole photos of his friend from Marvel, The Last of Us actor posted a chaotic video on his IG story, saying:

Alright, so I just hacked Marvel Studios, because obviously it’s Thunderbolts* opening weekend and it’s so good that I need more, I need much more! So, I got something. I got exclusive Lewis Pullman pictures that nobody in the world has ever seen before. And obviously, he doesn’t have social media, so I have to post them.

(Image credit: Danny Ramirez's Instagram)

He’s right, he does need to post all this; this is the kind of content we need!

Honestly, I think it’s even better than if Lewis Pullman had his own Instagram account. I love seeing Ramirez support his pal in such an enthusiastic way. It also reinforces the bond the Top Gun: Maverick cast shares. On top of that, it highlights these major career steps for both actors.

Ramirez appeared in Captain America: Brave New World earlier this year, marking his first outing as the Falcon. Meanwhile, the Salem's Lot actor made his MCU debut as Bob (which, yes, was also his callsign in Top Gun) in Thunderbolts* , which has gotten good reviews and positive feedback from fans. Speaking about those good reviews, Ramirez said:

Alright, if you haven’t already, go watch Thunderbolts*, this weekend, it’s so damn good, and Lewis does a great job! I’m so proud of him!

Not long after that, he also re-posted a fan edit of images (including the selfie below from Top Gun) that mostly just featured him with Pullman set to the song “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” showing that these two have a bromance that can’t be beat.

A post shared by Danny Ramirez (@dannyramirez) A photo posted by on

Now, the Falcon actor hyping up his pal didn’t start or end with this video and photos of The Lessons in Chemistry actor that were taken by Sciler Studio .

Oh no, well before this, back when the Avengers: Doomsday cast was announced via viral chair livestream , the actors' involvement was announced back-to-back. In reaction to his Top Gun co-star’s casting, the Fanboy actor posted the following TikTok:

Again, this is some A+ Lewis Pullman content coming from the Look Both Ways actor, and I absolutely love seeing him be his friend’s No. 1 hypeman.

Now, here’s hoping we get more Lewis Pullman appreciation posts from Danny Ramirez as Thunderbolts* big opening weekend continues. Then cross all your fingers, people, and hope they share at least one scene in Avengers: Doomsday, because after all of this, we need to keep this Fanboy energy alive.