All The National Lampoon's Vacation Movies, Ranked

Where do you stand on all of this — do you think that Christmas Vacation is the best of the franchise or are you in the camp that thinks European Vacation deserves the top spot? Either way, I now leave it up to you decide in the handy poll you'll find at the bottom of this list. There are no wrong answers, well, unless you think Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie's Island Adventure. But if that is your favorite, leave me a comment because I would love to pick your brain.