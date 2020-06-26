10 Reasons Why A Jaws Remake Should Never Happen

The Jaws sequels didn't seem to want to be an improvement or a continuation; they just wanted to throw more cheap thrills at the audience. They wanted to be Jaws again. Jaws is just too hard to top and improve on, though. So with too much to live up to, they grabbed at low-hanging fruit and created thrills, but without the quality, character or storytelling that made Jaws great. By Jaws: The Revenge, they officially jumped, well, the shark. A Jaws remake would likely do the same thing, but this time rather than pretending to have a new story, they would likely just recreate the old one, but with CGI-sharks and more jump scares.