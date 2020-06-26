Ghostbusters' Dan Aykroyd Reflects On Late Harold Ramis’ Absence In The Afterlife Sequel

Leave a Comment
Anytime the Ghostbusters franchise has been invoked since the passing of series co-star/co-creator Harold Ramis, there’s a bittersweet note that hangs over the conversation as his absence is always felt in that particular universe. Playing the deadpan genius Egon Spengler in the original two films, Ramis’ timing and quirky personality was always a vital component to the Ghostbusters franchise. Thankfully, while he may be gone, Egon will never be forgotten; especially in the way co-creator/co-star Dan Aykroyd talks about his departed friend, and how the late actor will still contribute to the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
Dan Aykroyd addressed Harold Ramis’ absence in the series, also noting a bit about how the late actor will play a part in the new chapter of the series. Speaking with EW, the actor discussed his new Hotel Paranormal series before touching on Ramis, saying:
To have that formation without that man standing right there on the line with us was a pretty serious adjustment. He will be very well represented in the new film, I can tell you that. He’s very honorably represented.
While we’ve always known that Harold Ramis’ untimely death would be addressed in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it’s still comforting to hear a friend and colleague of the man himself assure us that his representation in the series going forward will be a most honorable one. That’s doubly assuring when coming from Dan Aykroyd himself, as his position as the series' co-founder with Ramis shows just how dedicated he is to preserving the work they did together.
Though it also sounds like we’ll be seeing the original Ghostbusters reuniting for more than a possible cameo, as Dan Aykroyd’s comments about standing in formation has us ready to believe that Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson are going to jump into the fray at some point in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Of course, that’ll be in support of the next generation of spectral Spartans, as Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace will be taking center stage in the adventure ahead.
Which is beautiful in its own way, considering that if all of the chatter after the first trailer was released is to be believed, the kids we’re following in Ghostbusters: Afterlife are Egon Spengler’s grandchildren. Dan Aykroyd himself has put it into the world numerous times that the descendants of the original Ghostbusters would be the focus of this new film, and he’s even said that this Jason Reitman directed sequel to Ghostbusters II connects old franchise DNA with new. Not to mention, when you see McKenna Grace’s Phoebe wearing some very familiar-looking spectacles, it’s hard not to see the family resemblance.
It’s going to be sad to see the Ghostbusters crew without Harold Ramis around to join the action, but knowing that the future generations in Ghostbusters: Afterlife could be carrying on his legacy is something that even he would probably get a kick out of. Those results will be unveiled for all to see, when the film hits theaters on March 5, 2021.