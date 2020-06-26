Ghostbusters' Dan Aykroyd Reflects On Late Harold Ramis’ Absence In The Afterlife Sequel

Which is beautiful in its own way, considering that if all of the chatter after the first trailer was released is to be believed, the kids we’re following in Ghostbusters: Afterlife are Egon Spengler’s grandchildren. Dan Aykroyd himself has put it into the world numerous times that the descendants of the original Ghostbusters would be the focus of this new film, and he’s even said that this Jason Reitman directed sequel to Ghostbusters II connects old franchise DNA with new. Not to mention, when you see McKenna Grace’s Phoebe wearing some very familiar-looking spectacles, it’s hard not to see the family resemblance.