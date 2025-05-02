I Loved The Introduction Of Ben Feldman’s Kyle On Ghosts, And I Have A Theory About How He Could Return

By published

Bring him back!

Spoilers for Season 4, Episode 21 of Ghosts are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription. Then, catch new episodes on CBS every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Ghosts finally gave us another human who could see the ghosts, and now I’m really hoping we get to see him again. In the latest episode to air on the 2025 TV schedule, we were introduced to Ben Feldman’s Kyle, and he quickly made a splash at Woodstone by working as the ghost's servant (basically) and making a move on Sam. However, he also quickly left the manor, understandably, after all this happened, and I’d really like him to come back. So, I’m here to present a theory for how this could happen.

I Really Hope Kyle Comes Back To The Manor On Ghosts

Between Patience the Puritan and the stripper who can parachute out of the border, Ghosts has given us so many fun guest characters this season who were featured in a couple of episodes. Now, we have Kyle, and I’m really hoping he comes back, too.

I think it’s important to have another human who can see the spirits to shake things up every now and then in the manor, and Kyle does just that. His and Sam’s views on the ghosts fascinatingly juxtapose each other, and I’d love to explore that more.

The drama he caused between Sam and Jay was also funny and reiterated how good they are as a couple. So, I’d love for all this to be explored more in the future, and I have a theory about how it could happen.

Maybe Kyle Could Date Bela

Think about it, Bela has a wild dating history. First, she had that thing with Trevor. Then, she and Eric were together, and he even tried to get possessed for her.

Now, Bela has returned to Woodstone Manor a few times during Season 4, including in this episode, without Eric, and she kept making comments about how hot Kyle was. So, maybe they could be a thing in the future? Maybe Kyle could make another love triangle with Bela and Eric, causing yet another funny headache for Jay. Plus, Bela is the kind of person Kyle is looking for.

In the episode, Ben Feldman’s character comments on how hard it is to find love as a person who can see ghosts. It gave us all some perspective about just how great Sam and Jay are together, and how accepting and willing Jay is when it comes to his wife’s special abilities.

Bela also can’t see ghosts, but like her brother, she loves them. She’s all in on the idea that they’re there, and for that reason, I feel like she and Kyle could be a good match. Plus, she already thinks he’s hot, so that helps.

By casting someone like Ben Feldman in this role, I feel like there’s potential for him to come back. His character, his character’s abilities and his filmography as an actor make him a wonderful addition to the Ghosts cast, and I’d love to see him return.

Maybe next time he can do it with Bela. While Jay would probably be aghast, I bet Sam, the ghosts and I would love to see it!

