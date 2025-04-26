A Ghosts Star Shared His Hopes When It Comes To Ghosts Being 'Sucked Off,' And I'm Right There With Him
This is a reality of Ghosts that we need to think about...
The concept of a ghost passing on and ascending to another plane, AKA being sucked off, has always been part of Ghosts, and for viewers its a scary one. While the spirits do want it to happen, it’s also not great because it means we’ll never see a character again. Therefore, thinking about which of the core ghosts could get sucked off makes me sad, and Trevor actor, Asher Grodman, agreed as he told me about his hopes when it comes to these spirits passing on.
During an interview with CinemaBlend about Season 4 of Ghosts, which is currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule, I asked Grodman about the idea of a core ghost ascending to another existence. After we thought Flower got sucked off last season (she was really just stuck in a well), the idea of one going for real looms over me at all times. It’s not something I want to see, and the Trevor actor had a similar mentality, telling me:
New episodes of Ghosts air live on CBS every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can stream them the day after they air with a Paramount+ subscription.
I totally agree with this hope! No one better get sucked off for a very long time.
Hetty only just got her power, and I need to know more about it. We still don’t know how Sas died. And there are so many other questions about Ghosts we need answered. Plus, this ensemble is so delightful, and they make each other better. Missing one would feel very odd and, as Grodman put it, “devastating.”
However, these characters getting sucked off is still a looming reality, because ultimately, it is a good thing for the ghosts, as the Trevor actor told me:
Sometimes, I do think about just how long spirits like Thor and Sas have been in this one place, and ponder when they might want to pass on. Meanwhile, I agree with Grodman that Trevor and Pete are still pretty new ghosts with connections to living people, so they likely won’t get sucked off anytime soon.
Overall, though, these ghosts, along with Sam and Jay, are a family, and to lose any of them would be tragic. That’s why Grodman ended his comments with:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Anything that airs on CBS, you can stream the next day on Paramount+. Along with that, you get access to Yellowstone shows, as well as live sports. So, I'd say all that is worth $12.99 per month.
This is my hope, too. Ghosts has been renewed for two more seasons, and I’m desperate for all the core ghosts to stick around. This show wouldn’t be itself without Thor, Sas, Isaac, Hetty, Alberta, Flower, Trevor and Pete, because they’re all vital pieces of this silly puzzle.
However, if/when one of them does get sucked off, I’ll try to remain postive and know that the ghost has passed on to what they hope is a better existence. For now though, I’ll be crossing my fingers and hoping no spirit gets sucked off and taken out of Woodstone Manor anytime soon.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Sigourney Weaver Told Me About Aliens Handing Her Drinks And Puppeteers Making Grogu Come Alive On The Mandalorian Movie Set, And I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall
A24’s The Legend Of Ochi Hired A YouTuber Making Bird Sounds In His Basement To Work On The Movie, And I'm Wowed By The Whole Process