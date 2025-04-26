A Ghosts Star Shared His Hopes When It Comes To Ghosts Being 'Sucked Off,' And I'm Right There With Him

The concept of a ghost passing on and ascending to another plane, AKA being sucked off, has always been part of Ghosts, and for viewers its a scary one. While the spirits do want it to happen, it’s also not great because it means we’ll never see a character again. Therefore, thinking about which of the core ghosts could get sucked off makes me sad, and Trevor actor, Asher Grodman, agreed as he told me about his hopes when it comes to these spirits passing on.

During an interview with CinemaBlend about Season 4 of Ghosts, which is currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule , I asked Grodman about the idea of a core ghost ascending to another existence. After we thought Flower got sucked off last season (she was really just stuck in a well), the idea of one going for real looms over me at all times. It’s not something I want to see, and the Trevor actor had a similar mentality, telling me:

Look, I don't know what's going to happen, but I think if any of us were to get sucked off, it'd be pretty devastating, because we all really love working with each other. And I think the fun of a show like this, and the fun of making a show like this, is really leaning into that ensemble. So, if it happens, I hope it doesn't happen for a very long time.

How To Watch Ghosts (Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS) New episodes of Ghosts air live on CBS every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can stream them the day after they air with a Paramount+ subscription.

I totally agree with this hope! No one better get sucked off for a very long time.

Hetty only just got her power , and I need to know more about it. We still don’t know how Sas died . And there are so many other questions about Ghosts we need answered. Plus, this ensemble is so delightful, and they make each other better. Missing one would feel very odd and, as Grodman put it, “devastating.”

However, these characters getting sucked off is still a looming reality, because ultimately, it is a good thing for the ghosts, as the Trevor actor told me:

It's always something that exists in the world, and always something that many of us our characters are hoping for. Probably a little less so Trevor, because he’s still has quite a bit, and probably Pete too; those two have quite a bit of a connection to the real world that still exists, but it's always there.

Sometimes, I do think about just how long spirits like Thor and Sas have been in this one place, and ponder when they might want to pass on. Meanwhile, I agree with Grodman that Trevor and Pete are still pretty new ghosts with connections to living people, so they likely won’t get sucked off anytime soon.

Overall, though, these ghosts, along with Sam and Jay, are a family, and to lose any of them would be tragic. That’s why Grodman ended his comments with:

But I certainly hope it's none of us anytime soon.

This is my hope, too. Ghosts has been renewed for two more seasons, and I’m desperate for all the core ghosts to stick around. This show wouldn’t be itself without Thor, Sas, Isaac, Hetty, Alberta, Flower, Trevor and Pete, because they’re all vital pieces of this silly puzzle.