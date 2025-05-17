Jay Will Probably Be 'Dodging Near-Death Experiences All Season' On Ghosts, And I Love Rose McIver's Hope For How Sam Will Help Him
They need to save Jay!
When Season 4 of Ghosts came to a close on the 2025 TV schedule, none of the ghosts were sucked off and they’re all safe. However, one of the livings, Jay, was left in danger after accidentally making a deal with a devil. Now, he could be “dodging near-death experiences” for all of Season 5, as Utkarsh Ambudkar said. However, thankfully, Rose McIver’s Sam is ready to save him in a way I love.
As Asher Grodman teased, the Season 4 finale of Ghosts left me “a little mad.” While we got that sweet (and long-awaited) kiss between Pete and Alberta, Jay ended up being doomed by a demon (I mean, Elias), and that’s no good. Now, Hetty’s evil husband is trying to reap Jay’s soul. That’s probably going to be a big issue in Season 5, as Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays the doomed living, told TV Insider:
We know what Elias is capable of, and he’s quite literally the worst in the funniest of ways, thanks to Matt Walsh’s great performance. So, I’m sure the antics he’ll get up to to try and kill Jay will be equal parts silly and sinister.
Who knows, maybe we’ll even see Hell on Ghosts if we get to a point where Elias kidnaps Jay and takes him to the underworld.
Basically, what I’m saying is, we might not know what will happen to Jay, but it’s pretty clear he’ll be tormented at the very least. So, the ghosts and Sam need to band together and save him. That’s what they’re going to do, too, as Rose McIver, who plays Jay’s wife, said the following about what she’ll do to protect her husband:
Preach, Rose! I want to see her really fight for her partner! I love Sam with my whole heart; however, as the actress said, sometimes she can be too “accommodating.” It's both her greatest skill and weakness. So, I want to see her assert her dominance, use her power, and take down Elias.
It would also be so fun to see Sam’s more assertive side. It doesn’t come out often, and I really want to watch her shift into a new gear to save Jay. I want her to rally the ghosts, make a plan and rescue her husband from this terrible deal, and I love that the actress who plays her has the same idea.
Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to see how all this happens, because Ghosts will return for Season 5 this fall. In the meantime, you can go back and see how we got to this point by streaming the CBS comedy with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
