Jay Will Probably Be 'Dodging Near-Death Experiences All Season' On Ghosts, And I Love Rose McIver's Hope For How Sam Will Help Him

When Season 4 of Ghosts came to a close on the 2025 TV schedule , none of the ghosts were sucked off and they’re all safe. However, one of the livings, Jay, was left in danger after accidentally making a deal with a devil. Now, he could be “dodging near-death experiences” for all of Season 5, as Utkarsh Ambudkar said. However, thankfully, Rose McIver’s Sam is ready to save him in a way I love.

As Asher Grodman teased, the Season 4 finale of Ghosts left me “a little mad.” While we got that sweet (and long-awaited) kiss between Pete and Alberta , Jay ended up being doomed by a demon (I mean, Elias), and that’s no good. Now, Hetty’s evil husband is trying to reap Jay’s soul. That’s probably going to be a big issue in Season 5, as Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays the doomed living, told TV Insider :

Oh man, I think Jay’s going to be just dodging near-death experiences all season. I think he’s going to go to hell. I think you know, his life is in jeopardy. We got picked up for Seasons 5 and 6. That’s 44 episodes to stay alive.

We know what Elias is capable of, and he’s quite literally the worst in the funniest of ways, thanks to Matt Walsh’s great performance. So, I’m sure the antics he’ll get up to to try and kill Jay will be equal parts silly and sinister.

Who knows, maybe we’ll even see Hell on Ghosts if we get to a point where Elias kidnaps Jay and takes him to the underworld.

Basically, what I’m saying is, we might not know what will happen to Jay, but it’s pretty clear he’ll be tormented at the very least. So, the ghosts and Sam need to band together and save him. That’s what they’re going to do, too, as Rose McIver, who plays Jay’s wife, said the following about what she’ll do to protect her husband:

I hope Sam is pretty forceful about wanting to see this resolved. Sam can be very accommodating with a lot of people. I don’t think that she can accommodate Elias’s requests this time.

Preach, Rose! I want to see her really fight for her partner! I love Sam with my whole heart; however, as the actress said, sometimes she can be too “accommodating.” It's both her greatest skill and weakness. So, I want to see her assert her dominance, use her power, and take down Elias.

It would also be so fun to see Sam’s more assertive side. It doesn’t come out often, and I really want to watch her shift into a new gear to save Jay. I want her to rally the ghosts, make a plan and rescue her husband from this terrible deal, and I love that the actress who plays her has the same idea.

