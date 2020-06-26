Another Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Is In The Works, And It Already Has An A-List Star

If you follow along with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, you know that the film series based on the same-named Disney Parks attraction isn’t the shining jewel it once was, as evidenced by the critical and commercial performance of the most recent entry, Dead Men Tell No Tales. As a result, Disney announced a few years back that a reboot is in the works, but it turns out that a separate Pirates of the Caribbean movie is also in development, and Margot Robbie is attached to star.