John Wick's Director Reveals His Feelings On Stunt People Still Not Having An Oscar Category

Apart from all that, as a stunt community, I don’t think we’ve ever been held back. I think we’ve done pretty fucking good without being motivated by an award. It’s always been a bit of a stunt person thing to be like, 'Look, I’m not doing it for the thanks.' You are, according to the song, the unsung hero. We’re not doing it because we want to be celebrities. I have three or four friends that I think are some of the best stunt performers on the planet. When they come to me and say, 'Hey, good job' or 'Hey, we liked your movie; we thought this is really cool.' On a personal level, that’s all I need. I’m good.