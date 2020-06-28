Doctor Sleep Is Now Streaming, And The Internet Is Finally Falling In Love With It

There’s no way around it: when Doctor Sleep hit theaters last fall, it didn’t do particularly great at the box office. Whether fans just weren’t feeling a long Stephen King movie or they didn’t realize it was a sequel to The Shining, it failed to drum up any serious interest. The good news is that it may be transforming into a bit of a, um, sleeper hit, though. Now that Doctor Sleep has become available on streaming platforms, fans are finding it -- and falling in love with its amazing story.