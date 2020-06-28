One Reason Frozen 3 Hasn’t Been Discussed Yet, According To One Disney Director

That might be a bit disappointing to Arrendale enthusiasts, but it honestly makes sense. If there was a lot of pressure to follow up Frozen’s success, then there must be even more to make sure a third chapter could match Frozen II’s billion dollar box office run. There’s also the risk of oversaturating fans by releasing another movie too quickly. After COVID-19 hit in early 2020, Disney+ did parents a solid (sort of) and made Frozen II available for streaming early. While that offered some assistance in the “keeping kids occupied during quarantine” department, it’s safe to say some parents might be ready to take a break from “Into The Unknown”-ing.