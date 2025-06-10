After Pixar's Incredibles 3 Confirms A Major Change, I'm Actually More Excited For The Movie
Incredibles 3 will be missing something the first two movies had, but that might be a good thing.
I was in the audience at D23 last summer when Pixar CCO Pete Docter confirmed that Brad Bird was already at work developing Incredibles 3. There was, unsurprisingly, a lot of applause following that announcement. The Incredibles is one of Pixar’s most beloved films. Incredibles 2 was the top-grossing Pixar movie ever made until Inside Out 2 dethroned it last summer.
I like both Incredibles films, but I have to admit I wasn’t overwhelmed with excitement that Incredibles 3 was on the way. There was no reason to believe it wouldn’t be a solid film, but I just found it less interesting than doing something new or even making a sequel to a film that hadn’t already received one. But now I’m a bit more curious about Incredibles 3 because it will be different from the previous films in a big way.
Brad Bird Will Not Direct The Next Incredibles Movie
Today, THR broke the news that while Brad Bird will write and produce Incredibles 3, he will not direct the movie, as he had done with each of the previous Incredibles franchise entries. Instead, directing duties will be handled by Peter Sohn, who most recently directed Pixar’s Elemental.
While it had been widely assumed that Bird would direct the movie, it had never been specifically stated by Pixar. Perhaps that had even been the plan at one point. Bird does have other projects he’s directing, including Ray Gunn for Netflix. It’s possible Bird just didn’t have the time in his schedule. Bird and Docter reportedly jointly selected Sohn as the man who should direct the new film.
Peter Sohn Is The Perfect Choice To Helm Incredibles 3
But now you have my attention. My love for Elemental is well known to frequent CinemaBlend readers. I think it’s the best movie Pixar has made in a long time. Pixar has always been good at turning things without consciousness into living things that we care about and cry over. But in Elemental, we saw those characters fall in love, and the movie let a single relationship carry the weight of the entire story.
If Peter Sohn can do that with fire and water, then I have high hopes that he can do even more with characters that are actually human. It might be just enough of a different vibe to an Incredibles movie that it feels unique and not simply like it’s another of the same movie for the third time.
Fans of Brad Bird need not worry. He’s still writing the film, so one assumes the final script, the plot, the dialogue, etc, will be mostly his work. It will still be Bird’s story, and Sohn has been one of his long-time collaborator. Sohn began his professional career as an animator on The Iron Giant and has contributed to every film Bird has made for Pixar, including both previous Incredibles movies. If there's another person capable of bringing Brad Bird's work to life properly, it's probably Peter Sohn.
The fact that a director has been slotted indicates that Incredibles 3 is probably getting ready to shift into more of a production status, though the movie is probably at least a couple of years away at least. Still, I’m looking forward to when that day comes more now than I was before.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
