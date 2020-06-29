Respect Trailer: Jennifer Hudson Brings Aretha Franklin's Voice Back To The Big Screen

Being one of the most significant figures in 20th century music, Aretha Franklin has long deserved the honor of a biopic telling her story on the big screen – but it has taken quite a while for that to actually happen. It was all the way back in 2007 that Franklin herself made it known that she wanted Dreamgirls Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson to play her in a movie, but the project was stuck in development for more than a decade. Thankfully, that time spent in limbo is finally almost over, as Respect is finally coming out at the end of this year, and now we have our first real look courtesy of this brand new trailer: