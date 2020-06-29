Respect Trailer: Jennifer Hudson Brings Aretha Franklin's Voice Back To The Big Screen

Leave a Comment
Being one of the most significant figures in 20th century music, Aretha Franklin has long deserved the honor of a biopic telling her story on the big screen – but it has taken quite a while for that to actually happen. It was all the way back in 2007 that Franklin herself made it known that she wanted Dreamgirls Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson to play her in a movie, but the project was stuck in development for more than a decade. Thankfully, that time spent in limbo is finally almost over, as Respect is finally coming out at the end of this year, and now we have our first real look courtesy of this brand new trailer:
The BET Awards were held this evening, featuring a performance from Jennifer Hudson, and tied to that special appearance is this exciting Respect trailer. Directed by Liesl Tommy, the film features an outstanding cast including Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Queen Latifah, and Mary J. Blige, and tells the story of how Aretha Franklin went from singing gospel in Detroit, Michigan to becoming one of the most beloved musical talents in history. The legendary diva already has an awesome big screen legacy, not only with song contributions to various films, but also her role in the brilliant comedy The Blues Brothers, and now we have entered a new era with this movie.
