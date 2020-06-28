Why Hellboy’s Ron Perlman Turned Down The Opportunity To Star In The Reboot

Leave a Comment
Ron Perlman left a major mark on the superhero genre when he first portrayed Hellboy in Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 film, and his popularity as the character only grew when he reprised the role in the 2008 sequel. Unfortunately, a third film never materialized, and the franchise was eventually rebooted, to mediocre reception. Perlman has now revealed that he was approached about joining the reboot, but he had firm reasons for opting out.
When he was asked if a third Hellboy film is still a possibility, Ron Perlman declared that it would only happen if Guillermo del Toro was able to return to the helm. However, Perlman is well aware of just how busy the Oscar-winning filmmaker is these days:
The only thing that's stopping the third Hellboy film is the fact that Guillermo [del Toro] is one of the busiest guys in the business. He couldn't do it with all the stuff he's got lined up even if wanted to. The two films had nothing to do with one another.
ComicBookMovie.com also asked Perlman about last year’s reboot, which Perlman could have been a part of. Although, the actor declared that the only version of Red he’s interested in playing is the one created by Guillermo del Toro:
The reboot was something I had the opportunity to participate in and decided that the only version of Hellboy I'm interested in is the one I do with Guillermo and so in walking away from it, I truly walked away from it, and haven't seen it or heard much about it. I wished them well, but it was not in my bailiwick.
Any fans of the original Hellboy film franchise are sure to share Ron Perlman’s feelings. While never a massive box office hit, both of Guillermo del Toro’s films were well received by critics and audiences alike. The second installment also left viewers with a bit of a cliffhanger, as Red’s pregnant girlfriend, Liz, revealed that she was expecting twins, much to his surprise.
In the years since the sequel was released, Ron Perlman has been anything but quiet regarding his feelings about the series’ conclusion. And these thoughts have only increased following the announcement and subsequent release of the David Harbour-led reboot. Perlman was even asked if he would’ve considered making a cameo in the film, and he replied with a pretty blunt answer.
It honestly is a shame that Ron Perlman and Guillermo del Toro likely won’t get to make their third Hellboy film, which is an even great loss when you consider that Perlman doesn’t seem to be interested in playing any other superheroes. But stranger things have (or are) happening. I mean who would’ve thought Michael Keaton would be down to reprise his role as the Dark Knight in a new movie.
Anyone fans wanting to revisit the original Hellboy film can stream it on HBO Max.