Of Course, People Have Thoughts About Margot Robbie's Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most successful live-action properties the studio has, and so it's been no surprise that there has been a lot of interest in continuing the franchise. However, what hasn't been clear is exactly how that franchise would continue. Last week, we finally got at least a piece of an answer, as it was reported that a Margot Robbie would star in a brand new Pirates film that would be wholly separate from the Jack Sparrow-verse, with a script from Christina Hodson, the write of Bumblebee and Birds of Prey.
Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of opinions about the new project out there. While this new movie is apparently something entirely separate from the previously reported film being written by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot, there are many who don't seem to think that there should ever be any Pirates of the Caribbean movie that doesn't include Johnny Depp.
Details are a bit sketchy at this point, but it appears that the plan is for this Margot Robbie film to be something entirely separate from the previous Pirates of the Caribbean films, while the other project at least theoretically could still include Johnny Depp and Captain Jack Sparrow, though it's unclear right now if it necessarily will. It's possible that a lot of people aren't clear on this, and assume that a movie starring Margot Robbie without Depp means that he's out of the franchise entirely. Either that or they truly don't believe there should be any Pirates films without Depp.
Which is not to say that everybody is entirely against Margot Robbie joining the existing franchise. Some are more than happy to see Robbie join the franchise, they would just like it to be alongside Johnny Depp.
Other people are just excited about the prospect of Margot Robbie in a Pirates of the Caribbean movie, regardless of what the details are. Robbie has played a wide variety of roles in her career, and so seeing her playing a pirate almost feels like a logical step. At this point, what sort of role has Margot Robbie not played?
Thanks to all those roles mentioned in the tweet above, Margot Robbie actually has a huge fan base. A lot of people love her and so certainly there are a lot of people very excited about the idea of this role. The idea of a female centered Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been floating around for a while now, and there is certainly a lot of interest in that.
Of course, previous rumors about the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise were centered not on Margot Robbie, but on Karen Gillan, who some reports claimed was being eyed to star as Redd, the newest character added to the Disneyland attraction. It's possible that, with two movies in development, both these ideas could end up becoming parts of the franchise, and while that would apparently put them in different universes, some are already ready for the crossover.
While it seems clear there will be more Pirates of the Caribbean movies, now it looks like there might be several. As this story develops we should get a clearer look at exactly what the future of this franchise will be. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more on what comes next in the pirate's life.