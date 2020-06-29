AMC Theatres No Longer Opening In The Middle Of July

Leave a Comment
Stop me if you have heard this one before. Hollywood’s return to normalcy in the growing spread of a global pandemic has taken another step backwards. Now that major movies like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Niki Caro’s Mulan have delayed their openings until August, AMC Theatres revealed it no longer will aim to open on July 15, and has now circled July 30 as its next target.
In a statement obtained by Deadline, the Kansas City-based company claimed:
We continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theatres with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates, notably in the United States through our new AMC Safe & Clean initiative. Our theatre general managers across the U.S. started working full time again today and are back in their theatres gearing up to get their buildings fully ready just a few weeks from now for moviegoers. That happy day, when we can welcome guests back into most of our U.S. theatres, will be Thursday, July 30.
Seeing as how there will not be any new significant movies opening in theaters until Christopher Nolan attempts to jump-start then industry with Tenet on August 12, this theoretically give AMC more time to nail down its process for welcoming guests back to theaters so the industry can work back into a groove in the safest and smartest way possible.
This now means that Warner Bros.’ planned release of Inception, celebrating that film’s anniversary, will occur on July 31. But this falls in line with the steady shift backwards on major, anticipated releases. And it’s not just the big two of Tenet and Mulan – though they have been the lead dogs on the Hollywood sled for months now.