How The Princess And The Frog Actress Feels About Splash Mountain's Big Rebranding At Disneyland

With an attraction as popular as Splash Mountain, it’s no surprise that Disney fans have strong opinions about the rebranding idea. Some think it’s an over-reaction, while others are demanding it happen right away. And some people are sure to still have ideas about what it could have been rebranded to. But with plans already underway for the updated attraction, those ideas are now moot. And despite some of the negativity, the response to a The Princess and the Frog ride replacing Splash Mountain has been mostly positive.