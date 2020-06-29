Kristen Bell Opens Up On How Frozen 2’s Anna Was Inspired By Her Own Depression

When Anna thinks everyone around her has perished she has to look inward and realize what else is there to live for. And this mantra of “do the next right thing” came out of a conversation that Jen and I had really early on about my anxiety and depression. And I think “Do the Next Right Thing,” it really is for anyone who is feeling low and struggling and does not know what to do. Because the only thing you can do at those lowest moments is one step at a time.