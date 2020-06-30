The Dark Knight Rises’ Bane Is Channeled By Cam Newton In Awesome Hype Video

The Bane quote, as voiced by Tom Hardy, comes from The Dark Knight Rises. And it’s delivered during a moment when Bane is getting the upperhand on Batman (Christian Bale), tearing down every safety net the hero thought he had, crippling his spirit before crippling his body. It’s about as brutal of a scene as one could imagine seeing in a Batman movie, the lowest point for our hero, and a moment from which he needs to recover.