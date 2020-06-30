The Dark Knight Rises’ Bane Is Channeled By Cam Newton In Awesome Hype Video

Leave a Comment
It cracks me up when athletes reference bad guys from movies. Do they do it on purpose? Are they looking to be villainized? We like the sheer on a hero, so why would you assume the personality of a criminal? It seems to defeat the purpose.
Cam Newton, quarterback for the New England Patriots, used to pattern his act after Superman. His nickname was “Super Cam,” and he famously mimicked Clark Kent opening up his shirt to reveal his super “S” after scoring an impossible touchdown. Now Newton’s quoting Bane in an IG Hype Video, and I find that to be … strange:
The Bane quote, as voiced by Tom Hardy, comes from The Dark Knight Rises. And it’s delivered during a moment when Bane is getting the upperhand on Batman (Christian Bale), tearing down every safety net the hero thought he had, crippling his spirit before crippling his body. It’s about as brutal of a scene as one could imagine seeing in a Batman movie, the lowest point for our hero, and a moment from which he needs to recover.
Watch it here:
Cam Newton also needs to recover. The former Carolina Panther and one-time league MVP has been playing the victim card ever since being dropped by his last team. Newton has been plagued by injuries that have shortened his most recent seasons, so he adopted the mantra that the league has slighted him, forgotten him, and doubted him. It’s exactly the type of motivation that usually catapults star athletes.
But again, shouldn’t he be using an inspirational Batman quote? To play out his analogy, Bane would be the rest of the league, keeping Batman Cam down! C’mon, Ace Boogie. Get your metaphors correct before you go throwing around super-powered quotes! Unless you are tired of being the Good Guy, and are ready for teams to fear your evil side. Either way, it should be fun to watch.
