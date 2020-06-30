What's Going On With Shazam! 2, According To The Director

Fans all across the internet want to know exactly what’s going on with the production of Shazam! 2, and no one can blame them. With the film supposed to be in production right about now, its release date has already been bumped up to a later 2022 debut window. As another production has come on the radar of director David F. Sandberg, it would be fair for folks to be concerned of where the DC Comics film would fit into his schedule. But as luck would have it, Sandberg himself has come out and said that the next film he’ll apply his directing powers towards will in fact be Shazam! 2.