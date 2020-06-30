What's Going On With Shazam! 2, According To The Director

Leave a Comment
Fans all across the internet want to know exactly what’s going on with the production of Shazam! 2, and no one can blame them. With the film supposed to be in production right about now, its release date has already been bumped up to a later 2022 debut window. As another production has come on the radar of director David F. Sandberg, it would be fair for folks to be concerned of where the DC Comics film would fit into his schedule. But as luck would have it, Sandberg himself has come out and said that the next film he’ll apply his directing powers towards will in fact be Shazam! 2.
Taking to Twitter to answer a fan’s question about the project, David F. Sandberg has promised that, “pending the continued existence of the world,” Shazam! 2 is the next film on his dance card for sure. It’s an announcement that comes not too soon, as not only had Sandberg previously updated fans that he was still on the project after the obvious delays, but reports of a new horror film he’s also set to direct, entitled The Culling, had those looking forward to the superhero sequel a bit concerned.
So all that needs to happen is for the world to continue its existence, as well as for the shooting conditions of Shazam! 2 to match up to the guidelines in play for major motion pictures in a world that’s still facing a health crisis. That doesn’t seem like too tall of an order, especially with major films like Jurassic World: Dominion and The Batman starting to get back into gear; although both of those films are being shot in the United Kingdom, while Shazam! 2 will probably stay put in its Canadian home.
David F. Sandberg will probably jump straight into Shazam! 2’s director’s chair as soon as possible too, as the young cast of the first film are mostly at that particular age where, if they’re off camera too long, they’ll be CGI de-aged in order to make the sequel work. Though with the built-in delay with the film’s new release date, there’s a chance that Shazam 2 could find its story rewritten to take that extra timing into account.
No matter what the next steps are for Shazam! 2, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief that David F. Sandberg will be back to direct the next chapter of Billy Batson’s superpowered adventures. But it’s going to take some time, and a lot of various factors cooperating in their own special way. For now, you can expect Shazam! 2 to say the magic word in theaters on November 4, 2022. And as usual, keep checking in with CinemaBlend for more DC movie updates.