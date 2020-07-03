Watchmen And 5 Other Franchises That Should Return To Theaters After Their TV Shows

This is especially the case after the events of Season 3, which (spoiler alert for anyone not caught up), teases a world doomed for destruction unless Bernard can find a way to save humanity. The show has gone a lot deeper with its concept than even the movie's creator, Michael Crichton, may have taken it, considering his original intended statement was to be a warning against corporate greed (via Vulture). I know HBO shows get proposed for movies (twice in this list now) a lot, but if there's one that I think truly deserved it above all else to close out its story, it's Westworld.