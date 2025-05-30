I Never Thought Severance Spinoffs Would Happen, But Ben Stiller Said They Have 'Two Specific Ideas.' Now, I Have Ideas

The story of Severance is mysterious and important, and quite honestly, I didn’t think it’d expand beyond what is considered one of Apple TV+’s best shows . However, after Season 2’s remarkable run on the 2025 TV schedule , Ben Stiller has revealed that they have “two specific ideas” for spinoffs. So, that means I’ve come up with theories regarding what they would be about.

What Ben Stiller Said About Severance’s Possible Spinoffs

There are a bunch of questions regarding what will happen during Season 3 of Severance . During an interview with Variety , Ben Stiller and Adam Scott wouldn’t really answer any of them, understandably. However, when asked if they saw the series turning into a franchise, the director shocked me by revealing:

There are two specific ideas — that I won’t tell you — that we’ve talked about internally as possible spinoff ideas.

Frankly, I never thought Severance would go beyond Severance. So, it’s thrilling to know that there are ideas being thrown around for spinoffs, even if they are in the early early stages of formation or “nascent,” as Stiller put it.

He obviously wouldn’t reveal these ideas either, however, after learning that there are potential spinoffs being kicked around the severed floor, I’ve come up with two ideas myself.

My Two ‘Specific’ Ideas For Potential For Severance Spinoffs

While watching the first two seasons of Severance with my Apple TV+ subscription , I’ve had moments where I have thought about how much I’d love to learn more about various aspects of Lumon. There’s so much lore, history and complexity when it comes to this company, and that’s where both my spinoff ideas stem from:

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

1. A Prequel Series About Lumon’s Founding

As we’ve learned in various episodes of Severance, the Lumon lore and the Kier family history are wild. Episodes like “Woe’s Hollow” gave us some crazy insight into the founders of this company and the family Helena grew up in. We also know that while Lumon is a biotech company of sorts, it also has cult-like tendencies (i.e., the Waffle Party).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, with every piece of knowledge we gain, I wind up with more questions.

I want to know how Lumon ended up this way and why the Keir family founded this company in the first place. We know this corporation has been in the family for generations, and both the family and some employees worship their founder in a very intense, almost religious way. So, there’s a lot of story to mine there. Therefore, let’s run a spinoff all the way back to the beginning to learn how on Earth this family wound up with so much creepy power and influence.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ever since we saw the goats in Severance for the first time, I’ve been curious about the department known as Mammalians Nurturable. I want to know more about why Gwendoline Christie’s character, Lorne, is so connected to the animals . I want to know why their office is rolling green hills under fluorescent lights. And I still have questions about what the purpose of the goats even is.

I could see a whole spinoff about this department that’s basically separate from Severance, and I’d love it.

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial

To see what the Severance hype is all about, you can get a week-long free trial to watch Seasons 1 and 2. Then, make sure you keep the subscription, which costs $9.99 per month, so you can watch everything else Apple TV+ has to offer.

I would also take shows about Choreography and Merriment or Optics and Design. All the various departments of Severance are so deeply unique and mysterious that they deserve their own stories, and that could be accomplished with a spinoff.