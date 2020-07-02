After Ray Fisher Accused Joss Whedon Of Abuse On Set, A Director Has Volunteered To Helm A Cyborg Movie

Right now, though, we remain in a holding pattern. DC and Warner Bros. have a full slate of movies that they are developing, including Aquaman 2, Shazam 2, a Black Adam movie with The Rock, and Robert Pattinson’s interpretation of The Batman. These movies are branching away from the universe created by Zack Snyder, except for Ezra Miller’s The Flash… which is supposed to be a Flashpoint story, and could introduce a multiverse. Is there a new Cyborg movie waiting in that multiverse? Or could HBO Max open the door for Cyborg and Ben Affleck’s Batman movies to land on the streaming platform? There’s a world of potential, so let’s see how it all plays out.