Netflix Lowkey Added An Amazing Batman Movie, Despite HBO Max

The streaming wars are currently in full effect, as various services compete for supremacy. While Netflix has been in the game for years, HBO Max recently launched with a slew of favorite titles as well as some original programming. The new service will contain plenty of Warner Bros. content, and will be the eventual home of the Snyder Cut. And despite the myriad Batman movies currently on the new service, Netflix has lowkey released one of the very best. Namely 1993's Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.
Warner Bros. has always been the studio with the rights to DC comics, especially regarding the various adaptation of Batman and Gotham City. As such, the new streaming service launched with projects like Justice League and Batman v Superman, as well as other animated classics. HBO Max added a whopping eight animated Batman flicks in July, but surprisingly Mask of the Phantasm landed over on Netflix.
This is a surprising turn of events, given just how massive HBO Max's catalogue was on launch. There are plenty of beloved projects, especially where comic book projects are concerned. But somehow one beloved Batman movie slipped through the cracks. It should be interesting to see how Mask of the Phantasm ends up performing on Netflix, given its nostalgic status among the fandom.
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm got a full theatrical release in 1993. And while the movie was a box office disappointment, its release for home video was a massive success. Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm's animated blockbuster was a continuation of the classic show Batman: The Animated Series, and was critically successful upon release. The story was fascinating and dark, featuring killer performances by Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill.
HBO Max added a ton of exciting Batman animated movies to its catalogue in July, which makes Mask of the Phantasm's home on Netflix so peculiar. On July 1st, the service added eight different titles, including recent direct-to-video releases Batman and Harley Quinn, Batman: Under the Red Hood, and Batman: Year One. On launch, Batman: The Killing Joke was also included, with HBO Max becoming a hub for all things Bruce Wayne. With the exception being Mask of the Phantasm, of course.
You can currently stream Batman: Mask of the Phantasm on Netflix, while HBO Max has a slew of other Bat-focused content.