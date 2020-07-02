Netflix Lowkey Added An Amazing Batman Movie, Despite HBO Max

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The streaming wars are currently in full effect, as various services compete for supremacy. While Netflix has been in the game for years, HBO Max recently launched with a slew of favorite titles as well as some original programming. The new service will contain plenty of Warner Bros. content, and will be the eventual home of the Snyder Cut. And despite the myriad Batman movies currently on the new service, Netflix has lowkey released one of the very best. Namely 1993's Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.