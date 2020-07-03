Michael B. Jordan’s New Drive-In Movie Series Will Honor Films From Underrepresented Communities

Leave a Comment
If there's a lesson to be learned from the early days of summer 2020, it's that drive-ins are officially cool again. Whether you’ve got the real deal still kicking around in your area, or your near a township and organization that’s putting together a pop-up version nearby, people are finding the classic mode of cinematic wonderment to be a real comfort as of late. And now, actor Michael B. Jordan and Amazon Studios have teamed up to bring a month of drive-in excitement, themed after films from underrepresented communities.
Michael B. Jordan himself took to Twitter to introduce this new series of free nights at the closest drive-in to your market. Introducing the lineup with a short video, the reasons why these movies were chosen is explained with an enthusiastic push by the man who actually has a night of his own in the July lineup being touted.
The festival, named “A Night At The Drive-In,” has already started as of this past Wednesday, as Love and Basketball and Crazy Rich Asians opened the gates on this particular drive-in extravaganza. But there’s plenty of opportunities left to get in on the fun, as every two weeks a new pairing will be on display, personally curated by Michael B. Jordan himself, with August 26th being the final night of the sequence.
Though if you’re interested in that Michael B. Jordan double feature, July 15th is the night you’ll want to sign up for, as Marvel’s Black Panther and Warner Bros’ Creed are on the bill for that particular installment. But what else does “A Night At The Drive-In” have in store for its fans? Well, here’s the rest of the line-up that you’ll be able to sign up for, courtesy of the official site from Amazon Studios:
July 15 – Black Panther/Creed
July 29 – Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse/Hook
August 12 – Do The Right Thing/Get Out
August 26 – Coming To America/Girls Trip
It’s as easy as going to the site promoting “A Night At The Drive-In,” plugging in your zip code to find the closest participating locations, and signing up for your passes to a night out at the drive-in. But, there is a catch, as free passes means that admission is a first come/first served affair. So if you really want to see the double feature of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and Hook you never knew you needed, you’d better sign up and plan accordingly.
We all miss going to the movies right about now, especially with the plans to reopen major theaters up in the air in this particular moment. Which makes “A Night At The Drive-In” all the more exciting, as it’s not only a chance to see how the whole drive-in experience works first hand, it’s also an excuse to get out of the house and see a double bill Do The Right Thing and Get Out on the big screen.